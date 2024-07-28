OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE: Social photos from July 26-27, part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy recently, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude went to Christmas in July at The Oriana, the Kinross Wolaroi school production of Chicago High School Edition at the Orange Civic Theatre and Jimeoin at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
On Saturday Jude went along to the Duntryleague Christmas in July dinner, the Nile Street Cafe British Dinner and Elestial and Lueth Ajak at the Blind Pig.
On Sunday Jude went along to the giant lantern-making workshop at Orange City Centre.
Do you have an event that you'd like to let The Central Western Daily know about?
