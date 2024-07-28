Reluctant hero steps up for Saints as CYMS late show falters in 'sloppy' conditions

Jackson Brien is counting down the days until Mitch Andrews slots back into the number one jersey for Bathurst St Pat's but his coach may be reluctant to move him after a match-winning effort.
Brien scored two tries as Saints beat Orange CYMS 12-8 in a potentially season-defining result at Wade Park on Sunday, July 28.
It was an old-fashioned winter football slog at times during the Peter McDonald Premiership round 13 match with the ground seeing rain, eight games in the space of 24 hours and a wind chill factor of minus six.
Brien said it was a crucial win in what has been a hot and cold season for Saints although was keen to move back into the centres or backrow.
"I hate it, I have played it for a while. I'm getting too old to run around," he said.
"They were sloppy conditions. That was a good dig, really good for the boys coming off a bad win last week.
"But gee that's good to win. We just kept turning up and had each other's backs.
"CYMS are a very good side, we needed that win to stay in contention."
The visitors didn't need too much of an invitation to get the ball rolling with Brien crossing out wide after a high shot gave them good field position.
However they would be the only points the hardy spectators would see for almost an hour as both sides struggled for consistency in the muddy conditions.
Saints continuously made basic handling errors but made up for it with a stern defensive effort with CYMS camped on their line for long periods but unable to find a gap.
You could sense Pat's confidence growing as the clock ticked down and when Brien popped up for his second in the 56th minute, things looked grim for the home side.
It jolted them into action however and the seemingly impenetrable defence just started to open up a bit, first after a powerful surge by Jack Buchanan and then out wide when Josh Hart somehow got the ball down despite the presence of several defenders.
With regular goalkicker Pat Williams out, forward Dylan Kelly was assigned duties and missed both from difficult angles.
A neat back and forth between Dan Mortimer and Kelly looked to have won the game for CYMS but the referee called the ball to Mortimer forward and the NRL Premiership winner let his frustrations be known.
The home side had a chance after the siren but winger Ethan Kennedy couldn't quite ground the ball in the corner from a Hail Mary kick and both sides collapsed in exhaustion.
Bathurst St Pat's 12 (Jackson Brien 2 tries; Matthew Beatie 2 goals) defeated Orange CYMS 8 (Jack Buchanan, Josh Hart tries)
