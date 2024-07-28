'Rock that damn boat': Hundreds gather and say 'No More' to gender-based violence

Hundreds gathered in Orange on Sunday to hear from survivors of domestic violence and those trying to put an end to the scourge on our society.
The 'No More' event at the Orange Showground was one of many rallies around the country with cries to stamp out DV.
Donna Thornell - mum of Molong mother Kristy Armstrong who died after she was run off the road in 2023 by her estranged husband Troy Armstrong - was one of six guest speakers.
"Many times Kristy and her daughter's were intimidated by him when he would threaten to commit self-harm, lashing out at walls and smashing household items," Mrs Thornell said.
"We did not know the full extent of the abuse as Kristy was always protective of her family and friends."
She believes that her daughter, as well as many others, could have had a different outcome if services provided better support for those suffering from domestic violence.
Allie Platt is an Orange psychologist specialising in trauma and gender-based violence.
In the time it took to write her speech in preparation for the rally, the number of women killed from violence rose to 54.
"Often survivors may feel ashamed or guilty and speaking about their experiences can be an incredibly difficult thing to do," she said.
"So listen and listen attentively. Reassure them they are not alone and that the violence is not their fault."
The psychologist praised the community in attendance for raising their voices to violence and "not their fists".
"So often particularly as women we are taught to appease others. We're encouraged to not be too emotional, don't rock the boat" Ms Platt added.
"Not anymore. I want you all to leave today with the self-belief and encouragement towards others to speak up.
"Be all the things they've told you not to be. Be emotional, be hysterical and rock that damn boat until it sinks."
During the rally, 55 flowers were laid by members in attendance.
Each flower represented a woman killed by violence in 2024 so far, as well as Kristy Armstrong.
Marea Ruddy - alongside Jodie Ogilvie - helped organise the Orange event.
Ms Ruddy declared the event "not just a gathering" but instead a "powerful movement".
"Today we rally for the countless women, children and men who have suffered in silence," she said.
"We are here to say unequivocally that enough is enough."
