Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

The Orange roads where motorists are constantly caught out by mobile speed cameras

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 28 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The re-introduction of warning signs to alert drivers about upcoming mobile speed cameras didn't stop hundreds of Orange motorists from racking up fines in the past 12 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.