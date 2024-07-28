The Orange roads where motorists are constantly caught out by mobile speed cameras

The re-introduction of warning signs to alert drivers about upcoming mobile speed cameras didn't stop hundreds of Orange motorists from racking up fines in the past 12 months.
Figures released by Revenue NSW revealed during the 2023/24 financial year, 219 fines were handed out for offences on roads listed in the 2800 postcode. This cost drivers $46,136.
This was a massive decline from the prior 12 months though, where motorists were slugged with fines totalling $257,447.
So which roads around Orange saw the most drivers caught out by mobile speed cameras?
Well in 2023/24, Molong Road handed over its infamous title to Cargo Road in Nashdale, with cameras at the latter catching out drivers 33 times for $10,131 worth of fines.
Molong Road wasn't far behind though. Its $9094 worth of fines were spread over 55 incidents and had four different months crack the $1000 mark.
There were also multiple fines handed out in every month during the financial year, except December 2023 where only one driver was nabbed.
The only other roads where the number of fines handed out reached double digits were Forest Road (ten for $2043), Leeds Parade (36 for $6789) and Woodward Street (48 for $7365).
In the case of Woodward, there was a late flurry with six fines worth $1549 handed out in June 2024.
In terms of worst offenders across all of Orange, there were four instances of drivers being clocked going more than 30km/h faster than the speed limit, but less than 45km/h. Each time this resulted in a fine of $1036.
The 2024/25 financial year may well see even more motorists pinged with the NSW Government having recently announced it would be doubling roadside enforcement sites used for mobile speed cameras.
There will be no increase in mobile speed camera enforcement hours, but cameras will be able to be deployed in 2700 new sites across the state.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the rollout would "predominantly" occur in regional NSW where 1650 new sites were eligible.
"This is entirely appropriate considering regional NSW represents a third of the NSW population but two-thirds of deaths on our roads," she said.
"We want the public along for the ride on this and urge anyone with a suggested site in mind where safety would be enhanced by a roadside mobile camera to tell Transport for NSW."
Throughout 2023, 351 people died on NSW roads, the highest figure since the 353 fatalities in 2019 and a 24.9 per cent increase over the 2022 road toll.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.