See who was celebrating Christmas in July over the weekend

There were festivities at Duntryleague on Saturday night at the annual Christmas in July celebrations.
Central Western Daily Photographer Jude Keogh captured the smiling faces and festive jumpers at the golf club.
Families and friends came together for an evening of Christmas jumpers, festive cheer and a three course meal. The crowd were also treated to live music as a part of the evening.
