Driver left battling serious burns after car crash inferno on Cargo Road

The driver of a small car that burst into flames after crashing into a power pole outside of Orange is battling serious burns in a Sydney hospital.
Emergency services were called about 9pm on Friday, July 27 after reports a car left the road and hit a power pole before catching fire.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Cargo Road and Neals Lane, just outside the city's west.
Members of the community rushed to give first aid to the driver before he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The 31-year-old man has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital where he remains in a critical condition with severe burns, a statement from NSW Police revealed.
Rural Fire Service members extinguished the fire.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene which has been forensically examined.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Cargo Road is open as of 10.30am on Saturday morning.
