Why this Central West Olympic champion is speaking about her mum's cancer battle

Olympic champion Melinda Gainsford-Taylor was only small when her mother was first diagnosed with cancer.
"When she was only 26-years-old she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and my brother and I were very young. I still remember to this day her spending so much time in Sydney, in hospital, fighting cancer," Ms Gainsford-Taylor said.
It was a hard time for the Narromine family. They had to regularly travel the hundreds of kilometres to Sydney to access treatment.
"It's so hard having cancer in your family. It's so tough, not only for the person who is dealing with the cancer, it's the family unit around them trying to cope with it," Ms Gainsford-Taylor said.
Ms Gainsford-Taylor's mum Jill was diagnosed with cancer again in 1995. This time with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She survived until 2015.
Studies from Cancer Australia found people living in remote areas of Australia are 1.3 times more likely to die from cancer. They also have a lower five-year survival rate when compared to those living in major cities.
The organisation also found one in five people affected by cancer in rural and regional NSW skip appointments because of the huge out-of-pocket costs associated with having to travel to treatment.
It's one of the ways in which Can Assist aims to help people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Can Assist Dubbo helps local cancer patients with expenses like living expenses, medical bills, travel and accommodation.
"Our motto is that we're local people helping local people with the financial difficulties of cancer," Can Assist Dubbo branch president David Walker ACM.
"Country cancer patients are diagnosed later and they're more likely to die. They're also much more likely to have distance or financial barriers to getting their cancer treatment than people in the city.
"The biggest portion of the money we help people with goes to travel, whether that's from outlying areas in our area to Dubbo or when people have to go into Sydney for specific treatment."
Ms Gainsford-Taylor, a three-time Olympic sprinter, is leading Can Assist's latest fundraiser - the Can Do the Distance Challenge.
Participants can run, walk, swim or choose another challenge to highlight the distance country cancer patients must travel for treatment. They're encouraged to set a gal and have their family and friends donate to the cause.
