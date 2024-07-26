Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Paramedic banned over 'Netflix and chill' misconduct at Central West event

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated July 27 2024 - 9:24am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paramedic has been banned for sexual misconduct with a teenage boy after the Bathurst 1000 race. Photo: Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS
A paramedic has been banned for sexual misconduct with a teenage boy after the Bathurst 1000 race. Photo: Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS

A paramedic has been banned for making unwanted sexual advances towards a teenager after working at the Bathurst 1000, claiming he was led on by the term "Netflix and chill".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.