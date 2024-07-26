They say #Tillitsdone ... but what if it already is?

The Australian sporting public may well be one of the more ruthless anywhere around the world.
We expect the best. Winning is everything. Competing on every play is a must. Sportsmanship essential.
So what happens when things unravel?
We got a bit of a glimpse at that other side of the Australian sporting paradigm this week when the Matildas went down in their Olympic Games opener in the early hours of Friday morning.
The 3-0 loss to Germany was a far from ideal way to kick off their campaign in Paris. And it didn't take long for the pitchforks to come out.
A quick Google search of 'Matildas' in the hours post game reveal just how quickly things can turn for the darlings of Australian sport.
'Forget the off-field hype Matildas, play football' read one headline. Another labelled one of the team's key players 'ineffective', while the loss was also dubbed a 'shocker' and a '90-minute nightmare'.
Not as brutal as it gets, sure. But it's far from the Matilda-mania that swept the country just 12 months ago.
As such, it's fair to say expectations on the Matildas in the lead-up to the 2024 Games were high, perhaps unrealistically so.
Without their best player in Sam Kerr (out while recovering from an ACL injury) and playing in Paris, not Sydney or Brisbane, the Aussie girls reaching the sort of level they did during the World Cup in Australia was always going to be a tall order.
Now, after the Germany loss, the mountain grows even higher. Don't put the pitchforks away just yet!
But, let's just step it back a bit. Was the job already done for Mary Fowler and the girls? Has this group of Matildas already achieved as much as it ever will?
(Deep breath in) maybe they have ... and that's ok (exhale).
I was out on Saturday morning and the boys and girls running around soccer fields across Orange and Millthorpe is almost overwhelming. They love it.
And the number of girls and all-girls' teams in the junior grades is impossible to miss.
Most of those players would be heavily invested in the sport because of the Matildas' memorable World Cup run last year. And even then they didn't win a medal. They finished fourth.
The exposure this group of Matildas has generated for the sport and the increase in participation at a junior level goes beyond wins and losses.
And it may just mean the next generation of Australian soccer stars is the group that will progress through and win an Olympic medal, not this current crop in Paris.
And if that is the case, then Tony Gustavsson and the Matildas have achieved plenty, even if it doesn't amount to a medal or meaningful trophy.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
