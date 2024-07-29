Which councillors skipped the most briefings and attended the fewest community meetings?

A new report has detailed exactly how many briefings and "required" community meetings the current crop of councillors attended and neglected during the past three years.
Documents prepared for the Orange City Council meeting on July 16 revealed councillor attendance numbers and training sessions they had undergone.
In terms of regular council meetings, there were five councillors who attended all 57 - either in person or online. These were Frances Kinghorne, David Mallard, Mel McDonell, Steve Peterson and Tony Mileto.
Both Glenn Floyd and Gerald Power only missed one meeting each.
Mayor Jason Hamling, who took leave at the end of December 2022, attended the fewest (46).
That wasn't all that was revealed though.
In the leadup to council meetings, briefings are held with the aim of giving councillors a place to ask questions and seek more information prior to the meeting themselves. Workshops are also made accessible to councillors.
Between February 2022 and the July 16 2024 meeting, 68 briefings/workshops were held.
While not compulsory, eight of the 12 councillors attended at least 70 per cent (or 48 in total) of these meetings.
Those who didn't were Jack Evans who attended 40, Glenn Floyd (35), Jeff Whitton (16) and Kevin Duffy whose 13 attendances equated to 19 per cent.
Another major point noted in the report was the number of times councillors attended a community committee meeting.
In total there were 21 different groups to discuss topics ranging from road safety, sport and Australia Day.
Not all councillors are required to be part of every group, but councillor representation is required at every meeting.
David Mallard was part of five groups and attended 56 meetings which was the most of any councillor.
Frances Kinghorne and Mel McDonell laid claim to being part of the most number of community groups (seven) and attended 43 and 41 meetings respectively.
On the other end of the spectrum, the councillors who attended the fewest amount of community meetings were Kevin Duffy (13), Glenn Floyd (10) and Jeff Whitton (five).
While the report itself was, for the most part, approved without discussion, Tony Mileto did raise a point of clarification regarding if and when a report would be delivered noting councillor expenses and conferences attended.
"Each year there's a pool or an allowance of up to $60,000 for all councillors but there is no reference in this report," he said.
"It says about all the things we've done as far as attending meetings and stuff like that, there's nothing regarding finances and what we've spent."
Responding to the question, council CEO David Waddell confirmed a report on those financials would be prepared for the August 6 council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.