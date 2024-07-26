Phyllis feels unsafe in her own home

An elderly woman who has lived in Orange for almost half a century is fed up with her property being hit by thieves.
Senior journalist Riley Krause visited Phyllis McDonald's home this week and got a glimpse at the measures the long-time east Orange resident has been forced to take to keep unwanted guests from breaking into her house.
Elsewhere, Lifeline Central West is on the move in Orange.
The vital mental health service is set to shift from its east Orange base on Dora Street to the city's CBD. You can find out its new location here.
ICYMI: there will be a special guest touring parts of the Central West next week. You can find out who and where to spot them here.
In sport, congratulations to Orange City Lions veteran Duncan Young on his incredible milestone this weekend.
Few have the sort of longevity Young has, and when you consider he has doubled-up most weekends of his adult life and played rugby league on Sundays too his most recent feat is made all the more marvellous.
Enjoy the weekend - and stay warm on Sunday, with some snow still on the radar for the Mount Canobolas region.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
