Why CYMS are 'obviously' one of the best that title contenders will have to face

IS there any better way to prove to the competition that you're still the team to beat than by facing three of the toughest rivals in the run towards finals?
Two-time defending Western League Tag premiers St Pat's are ready to embark on that journey from this Sunday when they travel to face their biggest Group 10 rivals Orange CYMS.
Over the coming two weeks the second-placed Pat's have to take on the two sides they're sandwiched between on the ladder - CYMS and unbeaten competition leaders Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.
Following that they'll round out the regular season against one of their old rivals who are still capable of being a major threat - Orange Hawks.
CYMS and Dubbo Macquarie are the only clubs to have found a way past St Pat's in the past three years.
The Raiders beat the Saints in last year's first round of the finals, only for the Bathurst women to claim a convincing revenge win in the grand final.
It was a copy of what Pat's did in 2022 during the final year of the Group 10 league tag competition, when they lost to Orange CYMS in the opening round of the finals only to then beat them in the game that mattered most.
That loss to CYMS ended a 59-game winning streak but it didn't put a stop to the Saints' ongoing premiership streak that began in 2017.
Player-coach Emily Rhynehart said there's no better test for her team over the coming month.
"You want to play quality sides coming into finals and Orange CYMS and Dubbo Macquarie are obviously two of the best we have to come up against," she said.
"We'll have a few girls missing but we're excited for the challenge because Orange CYMS are such a great, young squad that we've developed a pretty good rivalry with."
The Saints don' buy into the idea of a 'big three' of Macquarie, themselves and Orange CYMS standing tall above the rest of the competition.
Saints player Sophie Stammers said it's bound to be a wide open finals series regardless of who makes it.
"Wellington beat CYMS a few weeks ago as well. We didn't get to play against them because it was washed out but they're a bit of a dark horse," she said.
"I can also see Hawks being really strong in the finals as well."
"With the combination of both Groups the competition has become even better and much harder," Rhynehart added.
Pat's were put under the pump by cross-city rivals Panthers during a close call at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex last round.
In a contest that has normally resulted in big one-sided wins for Pat's they instead scraped home in a 12-6 result.
The mercy rule was required back in their round one meeting when the blue and whites ran out 60-0 winners.
Stammers said that although it wasn't an attacking masterclass last weekend it was still a great show for other aspects of the Saints' game.
"It really showed how we could scramble in defence," she said.
"I thought our defence was unreal, not having much ball in the second half at all and only scoring the one try. It was great to see what we could do in defence."
"I think at the moment we're a little clunky but I know we'll come good at the right time," Rhynehart added.
