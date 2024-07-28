Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
What's on
Health

Droopy, stinging, too loud? Central West men can gain discrete health help

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 28 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What to do about erectile dysfunction, and why men snore more than women, will be topics covered at free men's health clinics in the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.