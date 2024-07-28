More trees across Orange? New strategy designed to beef up city canopy

Congratulations to Orange City Council on its recently released Urban Forest Strategy.
The strategy provides direction on how we can increase and improve the great natural asset which is our urban forest.
"I think the Urban Forest Strategy will play an important role in maintaining and enhancing the many benefits our community derive from our trees," Orange City Council's sustainability officer Eli Todman said.
"We are very fortunate to have such a diverse and unique urban forest, and through the Strategy we can ensure that it is preserved and given the opportunity to grow into the future."
The Urban Forest Strategy "sets the strategic direction for sustaining, enriching and building all natural and cultivated tree and plant cover over our entire city until 2050." (Strategy Executive Summary.)
Intended outcomes for the strategy include the mitigation of heat island effects, carbon sequestration, shaded walkways, shadier, more pleasant parks, gardens, and outdoor spaces, and the enhancement of our urban biodiversity.
Our current tree canopy is 17 per cent of our Local Government Area.
It is estimated that for the successful implementation of the strategy we must achieve a target of 20 per cent.
Council will work towards this target through scheduled council tree planting programs and community planting events, such as National Tree Day, which takes place at Gosling Creek on Sunday.
However, programmes conducted by council will not be sufficient to reach the 20 per cent target.
There is not sufficient council controlled land to accommodate the required volume of trees necessary. If we are to successfully implement the strategy, the residents of Orange will need to contribute by planting more trees and shrubs in our backyards.
A total of 78 per cent of Orange's urban footprint is in private ownership.
Much of this is in new developments, which provide an opportunity for new homeowners to get on board and plant appropriate trees and shrubs.
Admittedly this will be a challenge for some due to the small size of some housing blocks, but there are many species which have been modified to adapt to small spaces.
The strategy states that council will be providing incentives for homeowners to contribute.
The Orange Urban Forest Strategy presents us with an exciting vision for our urban forest, a challenge and an opportunity to participate in its implementation.
The Urban Forest Strategy is currently available on the Orange City Council website. The opportunity for submissions closes on July 31.
