Young will join 'exclusive' list of Lions when he takes the field

Duncan Young is a Lions legend.
Having played every position bar front rower during his 28 years as a member of the Orange City Rugby Club, the 33-year-old is ready to etch his name into history.
When he runs onto Pride Park on July 27 for their round 13 Blowes Clothing Cup first grade game against the Forbes Platypi, it will mark his 300th match in the famous orange and green.
In doing so, he'll become only the fourth Lion - alongside Laurie 'Wax' Dunn, Chris Barrett and Mark Merchant.- to reach the milestone.
"It's obviously a very exclusive club," Young said.
"I like being loyal to the people and the club. This is just proof of that."
Playing 300 games in any sport will take a toll on the body.
For Young, that feeling is amplified by his commitments to rugby league as well.
However, the dual-code star believes it's actually done his body a service up until this point.
"I've kept fit over the years, training four days a week has made a big difference," he added.
"Age catches up to everyone. It takes a bit longer to recover now than back when I was 17 and playing two or three games on a Saturday."
The do-it-all utility began his Lions career at the age of five and started playing seniors in 2007.
It didn't take him long to make an impact.
Young was part of the dynasty that was the 2012 and 2013 first grade setup which produced back-to-back undefeated premierships.
"Very fond memories," he added.
"Playing with your mates all the time. The things you go through with some of your best mates are always up there for best memories."
Form is temporary, but class is permanent.
Young certainly proved that in 2023 when he secured the Lions reserve grade side a spot in the grand final by nailing a conversion from the side-line to knock out Emus.
In 2024, he's back playing first grade with a Lions side sitting in fourth place with three rounds to go.
A win against the Platypi - coupled with some favourable results - would almost certainly see them lock up a finals spot.
"We've been playing pretty good footy at the moment and we're building," Young said.
"Come finals anything can happen, you just have to get there. After that it's a whole new season so you start again."
So how many years does he have left in the legs and could he break the Lions' all-time games played record?
Well, Young is still enjoying his rugby and has no sights on hanging up the boots just yet.
"The body will tell me when it's going to happen."
