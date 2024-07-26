From a tiny office at the club to massive new space: Lifeline shifts base

Lifeline Central West is preparing to shift base in Orange.
Currently on Dora Street, the Lifeline office in Orange will shift to Sale Street once a retro-fit of the old offices near Veritas House takes place. There's no timeline on the anticipated move.
CEO of Lifeline Central West Steph Robinson confirmed the switch for Orange this week following a funding win for the not-for-profit organisation.
Beyond Bank's inaugural round of Beyond Bank's Community Support Grants awarded Lifeline Central West $4000 to help with the move.
It's expected the funding will help with the purchase of furniture for their new location to better handle crisis calls around the clock.
It'll be a major shift for the organisation in Orange, which started out in a small room at the Orange Ex-Services Club 50 years ago.
"We have absolutely outgrown our premises that we are currently in Orange, and we need more phones," Ms Robinson said.
"We're busting at the seams, so we're finding ourselves, at the moment, sometimes having to do counselling appointments as, kind of like, walk-and-talks, which is fine at times but not on a cold winter's day."
She said Lifeline Central West is funded to have offices in Bathurst and Dubbo, but not in Orange.
Due to the region's size a base in the colour city makes sense, but maintaining one takes work and money.
"That's something that I think most people don't know as lifeline. Orange we have always done because we felt the distance between Bathurst and Dubbo was too great," she said.
"And it started as a little room at the back of Orange Ex-Services class, and that was nearly 50 years ago.
"And so everything that we do here is because we have had to generate that income for us to be here, and that's from a whole range of different things."
She said from drought to floods and through COVID and now the cost of living crisis, Ms Robinson says the demand on the team has continued to grow.
"I think we peaked once upon a time, we would take about 1200 calls nationally a day, and we're now up to about 3700 calls nationally a day," she said.
"And since we started, we've also got 13 YARN which Lifeline Central West probably takes about 90 per cent of the nation's calls for our, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. So that's another area where we've really grown."
