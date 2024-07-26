Thunder, lighting and hail: City lashed by violent storm

State Emergency Services volunteers were called out twice on Thursday night, July 25, but neither call was in response to a violent storm that lashed Orange close to midnight.
Strong winds and hail were accompanied by thunder and lightning soon after midnight.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology north-westerly winds reached 30km/h with gusts of 44km/h at 12.30am on Friday, July 26.
The wind direction changed to west south west at 12.53am but speeds were still 24km/h with gusts of 39km/h.
However, the SES were not called in response to any damage from the storm.
They did receive two earlier calls at 7.30pm and 7.35pm in response to trees down across roads at Forest Road and Huntley Road.
Although there was no storm at that time, the bureau did record 6.6 millimetres of rain in the 30 minutes before 7.30pm.
That rain was accompanied by north-westerly and westerly wind gusts of between 24km/h and 43km/h in that period.
Higher wind gusts were recorded earlier in the day of up to 56km/h.
Orange SES group officer James Deering said the SES only received the two calls for assistance.
"The wind's come through that part of Orange and then we had nothing when the major storm hit at 12.30am, nothing at all," Mr Deering said.
"Definitely nothing from the middle of the night, which was surprising."
He said the police called the volunteers about the large tree that was down across Forest Road and posing a danger to motorists about four kilometres south of Orange.
"It was a really large tree on from my understanding a fairly blind bend, limited lighting, cars having to go to the opposite side of the road to get around. Police were in attendance as well," Mr Deering said.
"Some serious safety concerns there but obviously we were really thankful that all motorists were taking it slowly and safely so we managed to reopen the road and clear it.
"The Forest Road one had quite a severe impact to traffic at that time.
"The police had reported it to us as a tree in a dangerous position, vehicles were having to take evasive action to avoid it."
He said it was a fairly busy time of night and the SES was thankful for driver's patience and giving them time to clear it safely.
The Huntley Road incident was also a fallen tree.
Overnight the bureau recorded 17.6 millimetres of rain between 6.56pm and 5am.
Most of that rain fell at 7pm and again at 12.30am but lightened up before 3am.
At the time of the storm, the temperature was 7.9 degrees.
Although Thursday night's weather appeared to be unseasonably spring like, the temperature is set to plunge on the weekend with snow on Mount Canobolas.
The bureau is tipping the mercury to plummet on the weekend, with Saturday's top temperature of 12 followed by a maximum of 6 degrees on Sunday.
