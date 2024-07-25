Revealed: how big are new blocks in city's south?

The sizes of around 100 blocks slated for new homes in Orange's south have been revealed.
Senior journalist Riley Krause has dug deep into the development application and after initial data suggested blocks would be around 700 square-metres, some changes have occurred.
You can see the new figures this morning here in our story, which looks at the next step for these blocks on Lysterfield Road too.
On Thursday we revealed the looming water park planned for this summer at Lake Canobolas was due for a major shake-up. You can check out that story here.
We have profiled council candidate Jamie Stedman ahead of the September local government elections.
Looking ahead to the weekend ... it's not looking that great, at all.
The mercury is expected to plummet as we head into the final month of winter. But does that mean snow is on the way? All the details are here.
And in sport, this weekend looms as a massive one for Orange CYMS. Sports journalist Dom Unwin has looked at what the green and golds need to correct in order to be a force come finals time.
Thanks for reading this morning.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
