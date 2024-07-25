Mercury tipped to plummet, Sunday footy-goers shiver as icy blast looms

Wade Park is normally a hive of activity on a Sunday but this week those who religiously head down to Orange's home of sport better do so with an extra jumper ... or three.
Snow is forecast for the region's high country this weekend, with Sunday a particularly freezing day on the radar.
The Bureau of Meteorology is tipping the mercury to plummet on the weekend, with Saturday's top temperature of 12 followed by a maximum of 6 degrees on Sunday.
With that sharp dip in temperature on Sunday, snow is expected to fall in high parts of the Orange region.
The Bureau's meteye forecaster points to snow on top of Mount Canobolas falling most of Sunday, including around kick-off time for the Orange CYMS and St Pat's first grade clash around 2.30pm.
Friday looks the wettest day on the radar looking forward, with a 95 per cent chance of rain.
The weekend is set to bring more icy conditions with the Bureau of Meteorology warning multiple cold fronts over the next few days will bring wind, hail and snow.
Senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury told ACM the first cold front on Thursday July 25 bought very strong winds across south east Australia but those winds should ease.
"Hot on the heels of this front another one will move late tomorrow and into the weekend," she said.
"This is a cold, cold one."
"On Saturday we can expect cold air, brisk winds, showers as well as local hail and it will bring the snow level right down across Victoria, Tasmania and NSW," she said.
Melbourne could drop to 16 degrees on July 26 and to 12 degrees over the weekend while Hobart will go from 15 degrees to 11 degrees in the same period.
"There will be a very icy blast for Saturday and Sunday," Ms Bradbury said.
Snow is also on the horizon with the snow level dropping late Saturday going into Sunday, July 28.
"We could see the snow dropping below 400m below southern Tasmania , 600-700m to eastern Victoria and southern alpine NSW," she said.
Ms Bradbury said they were not expecting the "huge" dumping of snow that occurred last week but more of a "dusting of snow at lower peaks".
