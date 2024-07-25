It's a nice weekend to get out and about

Hello!
Welcome to another busy weekend in Orange. Loads is happening around town. Check out what below.
WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?
JiMEOiN Who's Your Man?: This live comedy show on at the Orange Ex-Services Club promises to try and answer some of the world's biggest questions. Tickets are $55 and are still available. The show is on Friday at 8pm.
British Dinner at Nile Street: Go to England via your tastebuds at Nile Street on Friday night. The popular themed dinners are always a hit. Check out the menu and how to book here.
Neil Gill is playing live at The Country Club on Saturday from 6pm. Enjoy an evening of live music at The Country Club on Park Road.
Lueth Ajak and Elestial are at the Blind Pig on Saturday at 7pm. Cost is just $10 and you're promised a great night of entertainment. Details here.
Christmas in July: Enjoy Christmas in July at Duntryleague on Saturday. Tickets are just $75 and include a three-course meal and live music. There's only a select number of tickets.
Chicago Teen Edition: Kinross Wolaroi School is presenting Chicago the Teen Edition at the Civic Theatre this weekend. See the show you know and love presented by some wonderful young and local talent. Check out the details here.
No More Rally: The second No More Rally in Orange will be on Sunday at Robertson Park. Find out more details here.
WEATHER
On Friday expect fog then sunny with a top of 12 degrees in Orange. On Saturday there will be another fog then 12 degrees. Sunday will be chillier, with clearing showers and a top of six degrees.
7: Molong Show
8: Rockwiz Live
If you have an event you think should be featured, email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
