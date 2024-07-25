Why CYMS can't win the PMP if they don't fix this recurring problem

Orange CYMS has shown they can beat the best sides in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) but coach Jack Buchanan says they won't be contenders without a change.
CYMS was beaten 44-30 by Mudgee Dragons at Glen Willow on Sunday, July 21.
The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, racing to a 10-point lead inside 10 minutes before Mudgee hit back.
CYMS still led 14-10 a quarter of the way through the game before the Dragons went on a rampage, scoring six consecutive tries to kill the game as a contest despite CYMS rallying late to reduce the margin.
It's a situation Buchanan said was frustrating to be in with the green and golds struggling to play a consistent 80 minutes.
"There were a few positives from the game - our start and how we finished the game," he said.
"We started well to get out to an early lead and then when things could have got ugly at the end, the boys stood up and didn't let it get worse.
"It was good to get a game like that in now as it shows us exactly where we are and where we need to be to beat the best.
"We just weren't there yesterday, they play 70-80 minutes of a game and respect the ball, we played for maybe 30-40 minutes and had no respect for the ball in the other part of the game.
"Playing out the arm wrestle for longer portions of the game [is key], we can't turn it on and off when we like and expect to win the big games."
CYMS is back at Wade Park on Sunday against Bathurst St Pat's.
Chris Osborne's side has struggled for consistency in 2024, showing flashes of brilliance before being brought back down to earth.
They sit seventh on the ladder and are coming off the back of a disappointing derby loss against Bathurst Panthers.
The 22-8 defeat did see the return of star fullback Mitch Andrews and his x-factor will likely come into play in Orange.
CYMS sit fourth and won't drop out even if they lose with Panthers not playing and Dubbo Macquarie and Pat's four points behind.
They face a tough trip to Dubbo CYMS and a final round blockbuster against Panthers and will likely need to win on Sunday to maintain the double chance.
A day earlier, Orange Hawks will grace the Wade Park turf against minor premiers-in-waiting Mudgee.
The Two Blues will enter the game on a high, having won just their second match of the season against Lithgow Workies Wolves 26-12 on Sunday.
Shane Rodney's side has nothing to lose with finals a mathematical impossibility and can attack the Dragons with little fear.
