Mum's plea for more support: here's how you can help

My name is Rebekah Porter. I'm the mother of 10-year-old Bridgette "Biddy" Porter who was brutally killed by a young person she trusted.
Since that tragic day in 2020 when our lives were changed forever, too many families like mine have been shattered by horrific murderous crimes committed by someone close to them in communities like yours and mine.
For those of us left behind, we suffer the endless nightmare of our tragic loss because the system is focussed on protecting the killers of our loved ones rather than meeting community expectations and delivering justice for all victims and their families who remain broken and in need of specialised, ongoing support.
While I know that nothing I can ever do will bring our precious little girl back to us, in her memory, we hope to help the loved ones of other murder victims by doing what we can to encourage a judicial system that is fair, transparent and accountable to the community it exists to serve, while increasing the level of essential funding and support services for victims of serious crimes and their families throughout NSW.
We need 20,000 signatures to deliver much needed change to the people of NSW.
As Biddy's mother, I hope everyone will find it in their hearts to support our "Justice for Biddy Porter" campaign by signing and sharing our petition that not only seeks justice for precious Biddy but aims to improve the systems and services that have consistently failed us and many other victims of serious crimes in our community.
Please, walk alongside us in our fight for "Justice for Biddy Porter" and much needed change to Victims Support Services so together we can make Biddy's legacy not about how she died, but how she changed a broken system that protects killers and fails victims of serious crimes in your community like us. #JusticeForBiddy sign our petition at www.justice4biddyporter.com
This Sunday, July 28 is National Tree Day.
Thousands of Australians, including folks heading to Gosling Creek, will be out and about planting trees.
These life-giving trees will combat climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, reduce soil erosion, and improve the health of local ecosystems.
In addition, getting one's hands dirty by joining a tree planting effort fosters a sense of connection with community and the environment.
It's a fun, rewarding and family friendly way to enjoy a Sunday morning. I encourage all Aussies to get out into nature and reap the rewards.
I've been told that the words "global warming" were changed to "climate change" because they sounded less worrying and not particularly urgent.
I usually try to use both words, side by side. Most people now accept that significant changes are occurring globally, as they have been for a number of years.
Therefore, in my opinion, it would be helpful and worthwhile, if regular news updates included details of greenhouse gas emissions, land clearing, temperature patterns etc. from around the world.
We receive information about these issues as they relate to Australia, but very little, if anything, from countries such as China, India, Russia and the USA.
"Global" should be seen as just that, so that we're all kept as accurately informed as possible about "global warming/climate change".
Given the forthcoming election, the hottest year on record, and the energy transition, the results of Australian Community Media's survey are most timely (What Regional Communities Really Think About Renewable Energy Projects, Central Western Daily, July 22).
A survey of 1300 Australians who live in regional areas, the areas most affected by both climate change and the energy transition, is rare.
The strong support for solar and wind "in your community" (73 per cent and 69 per cent) compared with nuclear power (19 per cent) is in good agreement with The Australia Institute's annual Climate of the Nation survey of over 2000 Australians.
The nuanced analysis of the ACM survey comparing inland and coastal responses to wind generation and transmission was particularly interesting, showing how proximity affects approval. For example, 55 per cent of coastal respondents strongly approved offshore wind generation, while 42 per cent of inland respondents strongly approved on-shore wind.
The Coalition would do well to take these results on board.
Even if the Coalition's nuclear plan came to fruition, it would provide only a small fraction of Australia's energy needs.
Renewable energy zones will still be needed.
