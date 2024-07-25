Literature lovers, readers and writers unite for festival

The Orange Readers Writers Festival will be back in town on August 2 and 3, celebrating a love of storytelling.
The festival, returning for it's ninth year, will host a talented line up of fiction and non-fiction authors in an intimate experience.
Authors Indira Naidoo, Rhys Gard, Gabbie Stroud, Ian W Shaw and Rachael Mogan McIntosh will be sharing their stories and experiences at the Hotel Canobolas for the event.
Orange City Councillor Mel McDonell said a highlight of the festival was the opportunity for attendees to meet their favourite authors.
"The Readers and Writers Festival has been bringing booklovers and storytellers together to share their love of stories for almost 10 years. It's a great way to connect like-minded people," Cr McDonell said.
The main day of the Festival will be held from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday 3 August in the ballroom at the Hotel Canobolas. Early bird tickets cost $75 until 15 July, after which tickets will cost $95.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling will announce the winners of the 2024 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards at 11am.
A Writing Workshop 'Making your Writing Shine' with author Kim Kelly will be held from 10am to 1pm on Friday 2 August, when aspiring writers will get a book industry insider's view of the importance of the editing process. Cost is $45pp.
