More details revealed for proposed south Orange housing development

More details have been revealed about a proposed south Orange housing development, including the size of the potential homes.
Back in 2022, plans were put forward to develop land owned by Provincial Land Developments between 142 and 158 Lysterfield Road in south Orange to make way for nearly 100 homes.
The project would be broken down into three stages, with stage two seeing development lots carved in to 84 houses, five roads and one public reserve of more than 4000m2.
At the time, it was not known exactly how big or small these homes and blocks of land would be, only that they would be of varying sizes.
Under the Orange Local Environment Plan the land is partly subject to a minimum lot size of 700m2.
More than two years later, it was now been revealed that only four of the 84 lots to be part of the second stage, would be at least 700m2.
In fact, an equal amount have been proposed to be between 300-399m2.
The rest of the lots will be between 400-499m2 (41) and 500-599m2 (35).
In 2022, the reasoning given for the lack of lots which met the LEP was the smaller sized homes would still be in keeping with the development of the area.
The next step in seeing the development approved has now been taken, with a voluntary planning agreement on exhibition through Orange City Council's website.
It will be on public exhibition from until August 16. During this period, any person may make written submission on the draft planning agreement to council.
The move comes not long after it was announced NSW councils would be ranked on housing approvals in an effort to speed up building works.
The report showed Orange had almost a quarter-of-a-billion dollars worth of development plans last financial year across 288 projects.
The average application took 15 days to lodge, ranking Orange at 54 out of 128 councils - and ahead of the state average of 17 days.
