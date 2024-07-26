One of NSW's highest ranking officials will be in the region: here's where to spot her

One of the state's highest ranking government officials will be in the region next week, and there's a few key locations you can spot her.
The Governor of New South Wales, the Honourable Margaret Beazley will tour Blayney, Carcoar, Cowra and Bathurst for five days from August 1.
She'll be accompanied by her husband Dennis Wilson for the visit.
In Blayney, the vice regal couple will visit the newly refurbished Fire and Rescue NSW station to meet emergency service organisation members and first responders, as well as touring the Purina PetCare Factory.
Their five-day visit will conclude at Carcoar Public School, where they will attend a Public Education Week assembly and meet students, staff, and parents.
"Dennis and I are looking forward to travelling to Bathurst, Cowra, and surrounds for commemorations of the 80th Anniversary of the Cowra Breakout, and to meet the inspiring locals and community groups who contribute so vitally to this vibrant, historic, and beautiful part of the Central West," the Governor said.
In and around Cowra, the Governor and Mr Wilson will complete a range of activities, including:
The pair will also participate in various 80th anniversary of the Cowra Breakout commemorations, including a 2am wreath laying ceremony at the Cowra POW Campsite, a service at St Raphael's Catholic Church, a World Peace Bell Ceremony and Lantern Parade.
Here's a rundown of what the Governor and Mr Wilson will be doing in Bathurst:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.