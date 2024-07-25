Five minutes with...Orange novelist Leesa Ronald

Leesa is a writer, painter, wife and mother. Her debut rom-com novel, set in the Central West, is coming out in December. She's a self-confessed tea addict who admits that her house is in dire need of a deep clean "to the point where my Instagram feed is now 40 per cent wonder-bleach content". We were lucky to nab five minutes with the relatable and wonderful Leesa.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
It's such a "yes" community! We really embrace new ideas and businesses, which means there's always something fun happening in town. I also love the cafe culture, the colourful seasons, and from a practical perspective, I am eternally grateful that parking in this town is so easy.
What inspires you?
Funny people, clever people, excellent wordsmithery, the liberal use of cheese in any food dish.
What is your greatest achievement?
Having a sister who was the captain of the Wallaroos. I will ride those coattails until I die.
What do you wish was embraced more widely by women in the Central West?
I think we already embrace everything, don't we?! Our books are full!
What's something you're working on improving
My patience when my 4 year old wakes up at 530am aggressively demanding porridge.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
In my first job (in magazines), I met Peter Fitzsimons who told me no one cares where good ideas come from; they just want to hear them. He was basically saying: speak up because what have you got to lose? Words to live by! (Sorry husband!)
Best business: there are so many! Hearty Blooms, Up Balloons, PATD Digital, Parlour O, MakeDoCo - all amazing female-run startups. Jumbled is also unparalleled in what they have done for the community and how they've created a blueprint for loads of other regional businesses across Australia.
Best place to eat: Union Bank, Lucetta, and the gluten free range at Anything Grows.
Best event to attend: Anything run by CW Inspired Women.
Hidden Gem: I feel like this question is made for trendy people who go to cool, undiscovered places. Let it be known that I am way too basic to know of any such places. But shout out to Byng St Cafe. The opposite of "hidden" but a gem nonetheless.
