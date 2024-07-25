Central Western Daily
Five minutes with...Orange novelist Leesa Ronald

Grace Ryan
Grace Ryan
Updated July 25 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Leesa is a writer, painter, wife and mother. Her debut rom-com novel, set in the Central West, is coming out in December. She's a self-confessed tea addict who admits that her house is in dire need of a deep clean "to the point where my Instagram feed is now 40 per cent wonder-bleach content". We were lucky to nab five minutes with the relatable and wonderful Leesa.

