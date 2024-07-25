Why 2024 was the 'right time' for Stedman to take a chance and run for council

Jamie Stedman had been asked "heaps of times" to run for Orange City Council in the past 12 years.
But the mental health coach never felt it was the right time.
Admittedly a bit "thin-skinned" he worried about how he would cope with any potential backlash that often comes with being a councillor.
But as he's grown with age, so has his ability to realise "you can't please everybody".
So when Tony Mileto approached him about running as the third name on the sitting councillor's ticket for the upcoming 2024 election, Mr Stedman's gut feeling was this was the right time.
"He's got me sitting in what I've deemed the 'safety seat'," Mr Stedman said.
"Number threes get in a bit but not much. It's win-win. I'd take it seriously if I get in, but I won't bat an eyelid if I don't."
While not a single number three option on a ticket got into council during the 2021 election, there were a handful of twos who succeeded. This included Jack Evans, who ran on Cr Mileto's ticket.
The only other number two to get in was Tammy Greenhalgh who was aided by her ticket leader Jason Hamling being appointed mayor, with his votes then trickling down to her.
Should Cr Mileto be elected mayor, there's every chance Mr Stedman could have a seat on the council table for the next few years.
So what will his approach to council be should he get the nod?
"Not to suggest there hasn't been, but transparency is probably the big one," he said.
"Just making sure the decisions we make are for the greater good and not just for tomorrow, but for the next 30 years.
"I always have been concerned we don't make decisions based on what comes next. That's the problem with small-town politics. You're trying to do good so you can get picked again. I don't care about that."
Mr Stedman is also a well-known sportsman, most notably for Orange City Cricket Club where he ranks second in all-time runs scored.
With the completion of the much-delayed construction of the Orange Sporting Precinct expected in the next 12 months, Mr Stedman knows how important it could be to generate interest for the city.
"I'm a huge advocate for bringing big sporting events to town," he said.
"That's not to pretend they're for everyone, but everyone benefits. I think that's the bit we forget sometimes.
"I'm not particularly interested in the wine and arts festival, but I benefit from it as a consumer. Our wine is amazing and we get the knock-on effects of that."
While he does not pretend to be an expert on all topics, should he be elected, Mr Stedman said he'll do his best to work for the community.
"At the end of the day, my job is to speak on behalf of the people if elected," he said.
"And if not, I can yell at (the councillors) from the bleachers like everyone else does."
