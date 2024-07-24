The secret behind local legend's incredible work

Darren Wooding is at the coalface of one of the biggest issues facing Orange.
And he's confident there's ways to see the young people turn their lives around and make a real mark in our community.
You can read about Mr Wooding's community efforts this morning, and see what drives him to help some of Orange's most troubled young people.
A big congratulations to the staff and students at Blayney High School, which reaches 50 years in 2024.
Journalist Em Gobourg spoke with a staff member who has been on deck for 47 of those 50 years - you can read the Maureen Dickson story here.
While in sport, 2024 has been a massive one for Georgie Barrett.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin caught up with the James Sheahan and Orange CYMS live wire half after her latest accolade.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
