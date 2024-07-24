They're broken but not bad kids: the secret driving change for Orange

Darren Wooding has a small shed but a big heart and he's using both to help tackle a massive challenge facing Orange.
Mr Wooding is a specialist mentor and coach who focuses on the fundamentals of life and encourages productiveness through his not-for-profit organisation The Youth Shed.
The Youth Shed is born out of Mr Wooding's background as a builder, and he says he uses the shed to help troubled youths build life skills, coping mechanisms and encourages social and community engagement.
He essentially wraps his arms around them because, as he puts it, "all they need is love".
But through it all Mr Wooding has worked on his own mental health too, and says the period in his life where he reached for help not only saved him but has now inspired him to do more for our city's young people.
Since beginning The Youth Shed five years ago, Mr Wooding has had around 25 kids come through his service.
He'll give them a project to complete and that sense of worth the kids enjoy when they finish the job makes for a rewarding experience, Mr Wooding says.
"They're doing it tough, young people these days. A lot of kids don't get the love and encouragement when they get home," he said.
"You know, 'Dad, I made this' or 'Mum, I got a good score' ... and that hurts. So when we give them something to do, they make it. And then we give them some special recognition. You can see in their eyes how much it means to them."
He says these kids can't support themselves, so it's important the community rallies around them.
"I think that's a huge thing. It does take a community to raise a child, and we can't keep flogging this shit about them being bad, or that they're pinching cars or doing this; they're doing it for a reason. They need love," Mr Wooding said.
"They need the community to help them and support them."
To help Mr Wooding with his mentoring work, The Youth Shed has picked up $4000 which will provide funding to support their Friday Night Youth Mental Health Workshops.
The grant has been awarded by Beyond Bank in its inaugural Community Support Grants. The Youth Shed is one of 15 Orange organisations which received a share of $40,000.
He said the funds will be invaluable as he continues to grow the work he does with Orange's youth.
"After going through my own battles I wanted to give back," he said, looking back at a time in his life when he reached out to Lifeline for help.
"And so now working with someone like Lifeline is a way of giving back ... and then I thought 'how can we get in front of suicide'.
"Just looking at my own journey, I thought, 'ok, let's help our kids'. Let's help the youth of our community.
"And I did a bit of mentoring ... and then we'd run out of money each time. And I just saw that we were making a connection with these kids, and then we'd leave them and I thought, 'surely we can do better'."
He said the new grant will go towards helping another 10 young people progress through the shed's program.
"This is my second little batch of money, which is amazing. And it's going to go straight to kids on the ground. There's no middle man," he said.
Mr Wooding is hoping further backing of his project will help transform it into a seven-days-a-week operation.
He believes if he can help them, offer them some structure and love, that these young people will eventually progress into the workforce and out into housing.
He has had a number of the young people live with him, most of which were homeless and from broken families.
"And they just don't know how to get on with life. How to get through life. They can't," he said.
"They're just broken. And all they need is love and a car and a place to live.
"I want to help our community and all our kids in the community, and this is a step."
Mr Wooding says his drive to continue his work comes from within.
"The fact that I could look back at my teen self and my younger self and actually give myself love and say it's all right, it's not your fault, you're worth something ... and then I look at these kids, now I see that in them, I see myself through them," he said.
He's supported by his wife and his involvement with the Orange City Rugby Club makes for a great network, which chips in to help when needed.
"So I've got a few of them guys who are inspired by it and want to help out as well."
Which is where Beyond Bank comes into the frame too.
The $4000 grant handed over by CEO Jake Bromwich on Tuesday night in Orange is the sort of lifeline Mr Wooding needs to continue helping the region's young people.
And it's help Beyond Bank's Chief Community & Strategy Officer Peter Rutter says will continue to be offered.
"Our organisation really has a strong focus on community. So one of the best ways we can have a positive impact on community is to support the community organisations that are out there actually producing these amazing impacts and outcomes for local communities," Mr Rutter said.
"So from our perspective, the more that we can do the better."
