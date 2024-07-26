East Orange pensioner taking teen break-ins into her own hands

An east Orange pensioner tired of teens breaking into her yard has decided to take matters into her own hands.
Phyllis McDonald has lived in Spring Street near Margaret Stevenson Park since the 1980s.
She loved the first few decades of being in town, but the now 87-year-old has been plagued by nearly half-a-dozen break-ins during 2024 alone.
Among the list of things the perpetrators have stolen include a heater, power saw, crystal chandelier and a beloved pair of binoculars.
They have even damaged her prized Greg Norman series Statesman.
She believes the list is even longer than that, but until Ms McDonald is required to find something, it's hard to know what exactly is missing.
"You live day by day wondering if you're going to see the next one," she said.
The crime wave has her unable to sleep some nights.
In fact, on the morning she spoke to the Central Western Daily, Ms McDonald only got to bed at 5am.
Although there are security cameras around and inside the house, Ms McDonald said the teenage thieves have on occasion broken them, costing her thousands of dollars to replace.
Without any family in Orange, she is "on her own" bar a few close friends.
Due to the ongoing nature of the crimes, Ms McDonald has decided to take matters into her own hands in more ways than one.
Aside from the security cameras, she has also taken to padlocking anything and everything. Although the thieves still manage to pick the locks.
Her backyard is now surrounded by electric fencing and barbed wire.
Once again, the thieves have managed to evade these deterrents by throwing a blanket or coat over to prevent getting injured, Ms McDonald believes.
"I feel like I've done all I can do," Ms McDonald said.
"But nothing stops them."
Despite these setbacks, she is determined not to quit.
