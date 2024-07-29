School zone speedster caught with disqualified licence and drugs in his system

A disqualified driver who was found with drugs in his system after being caught speeding in a school zone told police he thought the driving ban had ended.
Luke James McDonald of Lidster, NSW, was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024, when he was sentenced for driving while disqualified and with cannabis and methamphetamine in his oral fluid.
According to court documents, police stopped McDonald speeding in a school zone on Byng Street at 8.50am on February 7, 2024.
He produced a disqualified driver's licence but in relation to the disqualification said: "I thought it ended in January".
McDonald returned a negative breath test for alcohol but his drug test was positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing.
In relation to taking the drug he said: "I smoke pot every night".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said both charges were for repeat offences.
Magistrate David Day convicted McDonald for both offences.
He fined him $660 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months disqualification for driving with drugs in his system.
Mr Day also fined him $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months for driving while his licence was disqualified.
