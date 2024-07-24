Teen in hot water after doing burnouts at Glenroi Oval during wild joyride

A forensic examination of an allegedly stolen Isuzu ute has landed a teenager in hot water.
A 16-year-old boy has been hit by police with a mix of traffic, drug and property-related charges for alleged crimes, including a wild pursuit on September 25, 2023.
Police had received reports at the time of a red Isuzu D-Max ute having entered a service station on Hanrahan Place in Orange to fill up with fuel before leaving and failing to pay.
The incident occurred in the early hours on a Monday around 3.45am.
At about 4.20am, police were then patrolling the Mitchell Highway in the Orange area when they sighted the same Isuzu driving dangerously.
Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but when it failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.
It was terminated a short time later due to public safety concerns.
Gates at Glenroi Oval were then allegedly rammed a short time later, with police saying burnouts were being conducted on the grounds.
Around 8.40am, police again located the Isuzu, which was parked on Angela Place in Orange and then seized for forensic examination.
Following further inquiries, police attended a home in Orange about 3.20pm on Tuesday, July 23, and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
Police also executed two outstanding arrest warrants for property, drug and traffic-related offences.
The boy was taken to Orange Police Station and charged.
New alleged offences for the boy are listed as: take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, and driver never licensed.
He is set to face a children's court on Wednesday, July 24.
The suspect was brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose, which targets young alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
