Barrett buoyed after being picked to lead NSW schools side

It had already been a big year for Georgie Barrett before she was asked to captain her state rugby league side the day before their first game.
Barrett was chosen to lead NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League (ASSRL) championships in Coffs Harbour in July.
The James Sheahan year 12 student said she relished taking on the added responsibility.
"Not until the day before [did I find out]," she said.
"It was a Saturday morning in Coffs Harbour, the coach rang me because we had training that afternoon before we played the Sunday.
"He rang me that morning and asked me if I'd like to be captain and if it wasn't too much pressure.
"It was very good [to be asked], I was very grateful for that.
"It's good because you have a lot of support from other girls too and with leadership everyone kind of looks up to you."
If she felt under the pump it didn't show on the field, helping guide her side to a fifth-placed finish, defeating Victoria 26-0 in their playoff after running third in their pool.
It's been non-stop footy for Barrett in the past 12 months, finishing the league tag season with Orange CYMS, playing for the Vipers opens and under 18s side, Western Rams league tag side and Sydney Roosters in the Tarsha Gale Cup before switching back to league tag for CYMS.
She said her experience with the Tricolours had pushed her to grow.
"It kind of helped with coming out of my comfort zone," she said.
"They were girls I haven't normally played with and it's a lot with the travel and things like that, it was very hard with school sometimes but it was a very good experience."
Her CYMS side take on Western Premiership heavyweights Bathurst St Pat's at Wade Park on Sunday, July 28.
"I think we're always just a bit nervous knowing that they're one of the teams to beat but I'm fairly confident that we can put it away," she said.
"Just knowing that the team we have this year is a very quick side and I just back the girls.
"I think they can do it."
