Disqualified driver got back behind the wheel after trying to avoid police

A provisional driver has been sentenced in her absence for driving while her licence was disqualified.
P1 driver Hayley Kennedy of Orchard Grove Road, indicated in a phone message to Orange Local Court that she would plead guilty to the June 5 offence.
According to documents submitted to the court, 33-year-old Kennedy's provisional licence was disqualified from November 23, 2023, to August 8, 2024.
However, at 8.35pm on June 5, 2024, police were patrolling the Orange area when they saw a Toyota RAV4 at the Lords Place and Summer Street intersection.
Police saw Kennedy in the driver's seat before she turned left onto Summer Street and continued for about 100 metres before pulling over into the parking lane.
Police conducted a u-turn and found her walking away from the vehicle south on Summer Street.
Police approached Kennedy and asked numerous questions in relation to her driver's licence status and why she was driving. She declined to make any comment.
At 8.52pm she got back into the driver's seat and continued driving west on Summer Street, Orange.
Both incidents were captured on CCTV.
Magistrate David Day convicted Kennedy in her absence in Orange Local Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
He fined her $550 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months.
