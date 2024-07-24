Passenger cops serious charges after horror crash injured three people

A young man will face court after being charged following a horrific crash that injured three people.
A 19-year-old travelling in the front passenger seat of a ute which left the road and rolled on February 2 in Parkes has been charged by police.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 10.50pm on Bindogundra Road, where emergency services found the car with a 20-year-old rear passenger trapped.
He was extricated by State Emergency Services before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with serious injuries.
The other two people were able to free themselves from the car.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries.
Also aged 19, the front-seat passenger was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Orange hospital with minor injuries.
Police from the Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following these inquiries, police attended a home in Parkes around 10.10am on Tuesday, July 23, and arrested the 19-year-old front-seat passenger.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station.
The young man was then charged with: dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive manner dangerous, and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle.
He was given a future court attendance notice to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, August 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.