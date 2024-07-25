Central Western Daily
sport
Home/Sport/A-League
Meet the Locals

'It was chill': Meet the Orange soccer star letting his feet do the talking

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 25 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glenn Muchena is acutely aware of the scouts in the stands but he's learned over the years to embrace the pressure and just enjoy his football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

'It was chill': Meet the Orange soccer star letting his feet do the talking

NSW Country soccer player Glenn Muchena. Picture by Carla Freedman
The James Sheahan student took to the pitch for NSW Country.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Barrett buoyed after being picked to lead NSW schools side

James Sheahan year 12 student Georgie Barrett. Picture by Carla Freedman
The Orange CYMS star said she was humbled by the phone call.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Central West rugby league star charged with assault of teenage girl

File photo of an NRLW ball. Picture is from file
Police arrested the player at the scene.
Dominic Unwin Alex Mitchell Scott Bailey

'I'm ready for this moment': What this Central West star had to overcome to reach Paris

Mariah Williams at Newcastle previously and (inset, from top) as a junior at Parkes and playing for the Hockeyroos. Pictues by Jonathan Carroll, Getty and Mariah Williams/Facebook
The Hockeyroos striker will be attending her third Olympic Games.
Josh Callinan and Nick Guthrie
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.