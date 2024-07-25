'It was chill': Meet the Orange soccer star letting his feet do the talking

Glenn Muchena is acutely aware of the scouts in the stands but he's learned over the years to embrace the pressure and just enjoy his football.
The James Sheahan student played for NSW Country under 16s at the Football Australia National Youth Championships in Wollongong in July.
Muchena, who was playing at his third championships, said he was able to relax and let his football do the talking.
"It was cool, it was chill and I had fun," he said.
"It's a good environment to be in when you play at this level so it was just good to get out and show yourself to scouts."
Muchena plays his local football for Western NSW in the Association Youth League with the side in finals contention despite a recent 3-2 loss to Manly in a top-of-the-table clash.
He pointed to his speed and skill on the ball as his key attributes and while he harbours aspirations of playing high level football in Australia, he remains grounded and aware of what he needs to work on.
"I'm confident but there's some kids that I've watched who I know they're going to make it to the next level and for me, it feels like it's almost impossible to achieve," he said.
"If I want to make it, I have to work a lot.
"I've always been pretty good with playing sport under pressure, so I'm completely fine on the pitch.
"I don't get too nervous when I'm out there.
"I just play to my best ability and if they [scouts] see me and like me then that's good."
His NSW Country team won two games at the tournament, something Muchena said the group was happy with given the calibre of opposition they came up against.
"It's a tough tournament," he said.
"NSW Country is an underdog team so winning any game is very good.
"When you go over to this tournament you learn a lot just in that week, you learn more than you probably learn all year."
