Warning: police urge public not to approach wanted man

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a man wanted by police in the Central West.
Police issued a public appeal for information on Wednesday, July 24, in a bid to find a man by the name of Kurt Edwards.
The 34-year-old man has been formally charged with offences relating to alleged domestic violence incidents.
He is known to frequent the Orange area.
Police are urging people to come forward with any information on the man's whereabouts.
Edwards is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, and about 180 centimetres tall.
He is said to be of a medium build weighing roughly 80 kilograms and has brown hair.
The phone number for Orange Police Station is (02) 6363 6399.
Intel can also be phoned through to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, on a report lodged online via the Crime Stoppers website.
