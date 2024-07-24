Update: missing woman located 'safe and well' in Blayney

The woman listed as missing in the Central West earlier on Wednesday morning has been found by police.
Police have confirmed 36-year-old female, Sarah Hayek has been located "safe and well" .
She was discovered at her home around 8am on July 24.
A woman in the Central West was listed as missing by police in the region.
Police issued a call-out to the public via social media around 5.30am on Wednesday, July 24, for assistance to locate Sarah Hayek.
She was believed to be somewhere in the Blayney area.
Officers from the Chifley Police District and surrounds held concerns for Ms Hayek's welfare as she suffers from several medical conditions.
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts was being urged to contact Bathurst Police Station on (02) 6332 8699.
Additionally, the number for Blayney Police Station is (02) 6368 9599 and Orange Police Station can be phoned on (02) 6363 6399.
