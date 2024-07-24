'Get the buggers to pay' our rates in renewable energy zones

Former NSW Farmers president James Jackson wants renewable developers to pay the entire cost of local government rates in Renewable Energy Zones.
"We need to get the buggers to pay," Mr Jackson said.
Mr Jackson's call has come after NSW Farmers passed the motion at its annual conference that there be a separate rating local government category to be implemented for renewable projects.
In the motion it stated that renewable projects were being "foisted on rural communities often against the collective will" by state government overriding local planning processes.
"They have essentially lost their social licence so it's pretty obvious in rural communities they are not popular," Mr Jackson said.
"This is a way of giving local control back to these communities on some of these renewable projects."
Mr Jackson said the projects had all been driven on the state significant basis because they were greater than $30 million and anything over that figure meant local government had no input.
"Essentially all these projects are dictated by Sydney," he said.
"The government doesn't want this, they want to pay $5 million per project, a once off payment to council...then council can put it in the kitty and put on a ballet concert."
There were concerns raised by delegates against the motion saying while they appreciated the sentiment councils could "do what they wanted with the money".
In response Mr Jackson said a council renewable rate category would enable those in renewable energy zones to have "zero rates".
"It is a way of actually organising those local economies to eliminate rates of people living in renewable energy zones," he said.
"It's a sweet way of giving back some control to local councils."
