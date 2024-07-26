Shift in focus lands popular business 'where everyone is welcome' for sale

Dubbed a cornerstone of the local gaming community in 2017, Orange's Games n More owner Nic Drage is looking to pass the torch on to the next perfect person.
Launching the business roughly seven years ago, Mr Drage is proud of how his tabletop gaming and hobby supplies store has grown from strength to strength since its inception.
Now, as he shifts his focus, the gamer boss has put the Anson Street hub on the market in hopes of finding a similar person to carry it on with the same pride and joy he's had from the beginning.
"Yes, the business is for sale, as having a young family, I wanted to be able to spend more time with them," Mr Drage told the Central Western Daily.
"We want someone who will be able to take the business to the next level, as there is lots of potential to grow it into new avenues, so we are looking for the right fit rather than 'just anyone'.
"We're looking for someone to be able to leverage the relationships that we have built in the community; who will keep the store as a safe space where everyone is welcome."
Mr Drage has been working in a full-time role with the Armaguard Group while also managing the Games n More store after hours.
While his parents have been valiantly pitching in to run the shop on his behalf in the meantime, Mr Drage said his mother and father are also getting ready for retirement.
A busy reality, these additional factors were important reasons forming part of the owner's ultimate decision to sell.
"It was not a decision that was made lightly and there were many conversations with my family about what would be the best thing for us to do," Mr Drage said.
"You will always miss something that has been such a big part of your life, and a business is no different.
"So, we will certainly miss it, but we will still be around, and the friendships that we've made since running the business will stay with us forever."
The sales advert lists the business as being vibrant, offering an "exceptional opportunity" for the next owner to take on the hub in the heart of Orange.
The friendships that we've made since running the business will stay with us forever.- Orange's Games n More owner, Nic Drage on tough decision to sell the beloved business
Not including the stock value, the asking price for Orange's Games n More business is pegged for $75,000.
Diverse product ranges with key brands and hobby supplies items are noted, including details on event hosting, industry trends and flexible trading hours.
There are 18 months remaining on the lease, with an annual rental figure of $45,000.
"It was very hard to be ready to put it on the market," Mr Drage said.
"However, we felt that it was the right time to let someone else come and run with what we have built over the last seven years."
Mr Drage said he will also offer the buyer support by providing six weeks of comprehensive training and assistance in operations.
This includes covering relationships with vendors and all-things gaming tournament management and sanctioned events.
The business is also listed as being perfect for an entrepreneur or gaming enthusiast, who'll be able to step into an already-established and "profitable operation with strong community ties" and growth potential.
A turnover in annual sales is marked anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000 with a profit margin ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.