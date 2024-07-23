Orange drug smuggler caught out

An Orange woman visiting her partner in jail has been caught up in an unusual attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility.
Our court reporter has all of the details, which include where the drugs were concealed when she entered the jail.
Meanwhile, journalist Emily Gobourg this week caught up with retiring Orange legend Gary Williams.
Mr Williams has been delivering the post for parts of the city for over 50 years, and has a great story to share.
The Olympics is just around the corner and Millie Peterson will have an extra reason to be cheering on the Matildas when they play in Paris.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin spoke with Peterson after she spent the week at the state-of-the-art Home of the Matildas facility at La Trobe University, where she was representing NSW Country.
ICYMI: we've added even more babies to our Hello World gallery for July - you can check them out here.
Have a great day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
