Strip down to your undies in the freezing cold and run for a good cause

Run in the freezing cold for a good cause for the Heifer Station Bull Run this August.
It's an afternoon of thrills and chills with a three-course dinner raising money for Boys of The Bush, on Saturday, August 10.
That's right, pick your favourite undies, lace up your sneakers and go for a two-kilometre run through the vineyards.
Owner Michelle Stivens knew they wanted to do something different for the Winter Fire Festival, and this is where they landed.
"We knew an Undie Run would be a lot of fun but we wanted to motivate people to join by partnering with a great cause," she said.
But it's not just a cold body you're being promised. Be rewarded for your efforts with a delicious and warm three-course meal cooked by Richard Learmonth and Charlie Peach over a naked flame.
The Boys To The Bush program is close to the hearts of the Heifer Station owners.
"Back in May we hosted a group of young boys from Boys To The Bush in the vineyard where they helped Phillip with some pruning and farm jobs," Ms Stivens said.
"We were just so impressed at their work ethic and how polite they were - we could tell the Boys To The Bush program was really making a difference to these kids' lives."
Tickets are $100 and include a complimentary drink, the indie run, a delicious dinner and a donation to Boys To The Bush.
Boys To The Bush focuses on intervention strategies for vulnerable male youth. Programs include MENtoring programs, camps, school programs, community engagement days and more.
"We're thrilled to support Boys In The Bush, and have a bit of fun whilst we're at it too," Ms Stivens said.
