Belly button drug smuggler caught in jail sting

A woman from Orange has faced court after attempting to smuggle drugs into Bathurst jail in her belly button.
Abbie Lee Surawski of Sophie Drive, Orange, was caught trying to smuggle 16 tabs of the opioid drug Buprenorphine into Bathurst Correctional Centre on May 12, 2024.
Corrective services were already aware 24-year-old Surawski had been asked by her partner, who was locked up for traffic matters, to bring in a package to Bathurst jail and the date she was due to arrive.
Surawski was intercepted by corrective services officers when she presented in the jail foyer for visitations at 12.40pm on May 12, 2024.
When she was asked if she had anything on her person that she should not have, she removed two small balloons containing 16 strips of Buprenorphine from her belly button and handed them to the officers.
She was detained and police were called.
When police arrived and arrested her, Surawski claimed to not know what was in the balloons but suspected them to be some form of drug.
She said they were delivered to her by an unknown person putting them in her mailbox.
Surawski was also searched but nothing else was found on her.
She was charged with bringing a prohibited drug into place of detention and was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Solicitor Emily Lucas said Surawski was upfront about what she was carrying when she was caught.
"She does come before the court with no criminal history," Ms Lucas said.
The court was also told there was an element of duress to her offending.
"It will be my submission that she won't be back before the court again," Ms Lucas said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said there should be a conviction.
"In the first few years of Covid, drugs in jail were very manageable, in the last few years it exploded," Sergeant Riley said.
Magistrate David Day noticed the same issue saying the drugs stopped when people were stopped from visiting loved ones in jail.
Now those visitation restrictions have dropped the drugs are back.
"It's a matter that should face [consequences] because of the difficulties faced by corrections management by people affected by illicit substances and by the trade of illicit substances and the tensions they create," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Surawski and sentenced her to a 12-month supervised community correction order for 12 months. He also ordered that she be fingerprinted and have her photo identification recorded by the police.
