Are you a techie or a farmer or both? Agtech Alley is for you

It's every techie farmer's dream come true, the Agtech Alley at the 2024 Australian National Field Days (ANFD).
Agtech Alley is the feature exhibition at the Australian National Field Days. Feature exhibit chairman Peter Close made the exciting announcement. The Alley is a proud initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development - Farms of the Future Program.
"We are focused on the role of agriculture and its associated industries to highlight the importance of a vibrant primary industries sector to Australia, its economy and its well-being. Together, showcasing the strength, vitality, and diversity of our local primary industries." Mr Close said.
Mr Close said "We know that people of all ages and backgrounds walk through the ANFD gates each year, that's why our exhibit goes beyond what we can deliver in the agriculture space. Visitors will experience interactive technology and engaging displays across all industries."
Planning is well underway and the 2024 Feature Exhibit promises to be both truly spectacular and informative.
The ANFD Agtech Alley will be a designated space where 30 Agtech and connectivity businesses will exhibit their innovative products and services, facilitating exposure and networking opportunities for farmers, investors, partners, and industry leaders. Moreover, Agtech Alley will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, fostering discussions on the latest trends and challenges within the Agtech sector, while also creating an environment for business partnerships and sales, an ANFD spokesperson said.
This showcase of cutting-edge technologies seeks to increase the knowledge and confidence of farmers in Agtech and contribute to the growth of the agricultural technology sector.
The ANFD Agtech Alley will provide both indoor and outdoor displays and demonstrations over the three days.
Registrations for exhibitors are now open, with opportunities ranging from exhibition sites, speaking sessions and sponsorships.
The Australian National Field Days will be held at the Borenore site from Thursday October 24 to Saturday 26 October 2024.
