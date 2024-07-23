Are you a techie or a farmer or both? Agtech Alley is for you

The ANFD Agtech Alley will be a designated space where 30 Agtech and connectivity businesses will exhibit their innovative products and services, facilitating exposure and networking opportunities for farmers, investors, partners, and industry leaders. Moreover, Agtech Alley will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, fostering discussions on the latest trends and challenges within the Agtech sector, while also creating an environment for business partnerships and sales, an ANFD spokesperson said.