Two car crash closes highway in both directions in Central West

A two-car crash has closed the highway in both directions according to Live Traffic NSW.
The crash happened on the Newell Highway at Wyndham Avenue before 11.30am on Tuesday.
Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
