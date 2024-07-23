Waratahs winger Peterson steps up to shine at Home of the Matildas

Waratahs Soccer Club winger Millie Peterson is still buzzing after spending a week playing at the Matildas training base during school holidays.
Peterson represented NSW Country at the under 16s Football Australia National Youth Championships in Melbourne from July 3 to 8.
The side finished third in Group B and drew 1-1 with Queensland Silver in the fifth place play off, ultimately going down 4-5 on penalties with Peterson stepping up to score.
The tournament was played at the state-of-the-art Home of the Matildas facility at La Trobe University in an added bonus for the travelling teams.
Peterson said it was the experience of a lifetime and she was was proud of her performance.
"I'm a bit sad [to be home] because it was a great experience," she said.
"They were really strict on who you could see, where you could go and what you were doing because we had very busy schedules.
"I've never experienced anything like that. By the end it was good, it was good to have a routine.
"It [the facility] was very fancy and new-looking compared to locally and it was great to play on.
"I think I played really well. I got a couple of goals and played my position and did what I was told."
NSW Country brought players together from across the regions while NSW Metro won the final against Northern NSW 4-0.
The Orange High School student said the way opposition sides worked seamlessly as a team was a big eye-opener.
"How well all the girls played as a team [stood out]," she said,
"In Orange, the girls that I play with do play as a team but down there there was no individuals, just a team working together really well.
"They have a lot of skill. It was very tough competition."
Peterson said she wanted to thank Waratahs, Orange City Council, OHS P and C as well as family and coaches for their support in helping her get to the championships.
"My coaches Steve Pearce and Dave Dillon really helped me and the TSP [Talent Support Program] training built me up and I've had a lot of support from friends and family and everything," she said.
"A lot of family from Goulburn were supportive and mum and dad of course."
