Sex addict nurse caught out in sting

A former Orange nurse who claimed to be a sex addict has been caught chatting to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl online.
The nurse's offences were aired on Friday after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal struck the 36-year-old off the register of nurses for two years and barred him from providing health services during that time.
You can read that story here this morning. A warning though, the contents of the story are graphic.
Our ever-popular business column this week features an award-winning beauty therapist. Senior journalist Tanya Marschke has all of the details in Mind Your Business.
Catch-up: check out all of the photos from the 2024 NAIDOC Week annual Blak Tie Ball.
In sport, a bruised, battered and undermanned Orange Hawks has defied the odds to record a second win of the year.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin caught up with coach Shane Rodney following the victory.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
