It's time to talk about mum guilt: how do we still find time for it?

It will get you at any time. Mum guilt.
I was innocently listening to a podcast the other day and the interview subject, Laura Byne, started crying when she was talking about how she doesn't feel like she spends enough time with her girls. And before I knew it I was crying along with her.
The podcast is called But Are You Happy? so I probably should have known I'd end up in tears.
But I could be enjoying any normal day whether at work or with my family and a pang of mum guilt will hit me hard.
I'll have a great time bushwalking on the weekend or taking the kids out to the farm. And I get the pang of guilt, feeling like I should be doing more of this.
I don't choose to work, in this climate, everybody works. I do choose to work in a management position in a demanding job that I love.
This means my kids are in care four days a week. There are women in my little town who spend a fair chunk of time with my kids, watching them grow as closely as I do.
And that hurts my heart a lot. (I'm also incredibly grateful that these women are wonderful).
I get the guilt when my kids inevitably get sent home from care with a runny nose, a belly ache or one too many pooey nappies. Guilty for sending them not quite 100 per cent and guilty for my team who then have to pick up the slack. And guilty that my kid will be watching 100 episodes of Paddington Bear that day.
It's a busy little life we lead. How and why on earth am I finding time for all this guilt? When I could be doing any of the activities I've already mentioned and more.
Then I talk to my friends who are staying at home, whether on maternity leave or because that's what works for their family.
They've got the guilt too! They feel guilty that they're not contributing to the workforce. That their kid doesn't get the social exposure my kid gets at daycare. The guilt of living on a single income household.
It seems no one is immune.
There's the expectations you place on yourself before you've even fallen pregnant, then the added pressure you get from social media and the helpful-not-helpful third parties who are always giving advice, it's no wonder guilt seems to be second nature at this point.
The Centre of Perinatal Excellence (COPE) call it parent guilt, which makes sense, we should not isolate it to one parent.
They say these feelings of "not giving enough to my child" or "not doing enough for my child" are quite common.
"It is important to understand what it is that you are feeling guilty about and why you feel this way. Try to make sure you are keeping the expectations you place on yourself in perspective and realistic."
"Too often parents place too much emphasis on doing everything, doing it all the 'right' way, and/or doing it all perfectly. In reality though, there is usually not one right way to do something - and nobody's perfect. Having perfection as your standard is setting yourself up to fail - and then feel guilty."
"To take the pressure off, think hard about the standards you have for yourself, where they come from and if they are simply too high to be achievable."
"One of the hardest aspects of being a parent today is that points of comparison are everywhere, especially with the rise of social media. Try to avoid looking at and comparing yourself to what others are doing. People carefully curate what they want you to see and hear about their life - especially on social media and especially when it comes to parenthood."
"Just as it is important for you to accept that you are not perfect, so too is it important for your child to know and understand that their parent, and life more generally, is not perfect either. This will make it easier for them to realise and accept their own imperfections one day. Plus, the adjustments your child will have to make to adapt to your imperfections and our imperfect world can be important for their own physical and emotional development as well as their resilience."
"Finally, try to remember that the reason you feel guilty is because you care - which is the most important thing. Striking the balance of caring while also being realistic and keeping perspective is a fine art. It may take some time and discipline, but it is a key to managing parent guilt."
