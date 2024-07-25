Family home with golf course frontage

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 26: 64 Green Lane West, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 64 Green Lane West, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled in the prestigious and tightly held street of Green Lane West, this fantastic blue-chip property is located at the end of a serene cul-de-sac. The standout feature of this home is its direct access to Wentworth Golf Club, along with the added bonus of ample room in the garage for your golf cart.
The estate itself is tranquil and family-friendly, featuring quiet streets, walking tracks, and a charming park directly across the road. Perfect for children and with a prime location that is unbeatable, new owners are within walking distance to the brand new clubhouse, "The Wentworth."
Listing agent Ash Brown said the property offered an unparalleled lifestyle for those who cherish privacy and nature. "This property provides an exceptional lifestyle with its unique features and prime location, making it a perfect choice for those seeking tranquility and convenience."
Set on a generous 831 square metre block, there is ample space for family activities and outdoor enjoyment. The home offers four bedrooms with built-in robes plus an office or fifth bedroom, ideal for accommodating extended family and guests. The main bedroom is a highlight boasting a private ensuite and three separate built-in robes providing ample storage.
The three-way family bathroom offers a separate bath, shower, vanity, and toilet for convenience, while the laundry also has a shower and third toilet, handy for use after a swim in the pool. Two separate living areas provide ample space for everyone, along with the modern kitchen which includes a breakfast bar, Dishlex dishwasher, and glass splashbacks.
Year-round comfort in the home is guaranteed through a combination of climate control, split-system air conditioning both upstairs and downstairs, electric heaters, and zoned underfloor heating. There is also a gas log fire in the formal lounge which adds a cosy touch, and a three-kilowatt solar system to help reduce energy bills.
Outdoors, you will enjoy family time around the expansive paved entertaining area and in-ground saltwater pool. Other features include a double car garage with internal access and remote door, plus a single carport for additional parking.
The current owners said they would miss the lifestyle the property provided. "We cherished the direct access to the golf course and we also loved the pool area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.