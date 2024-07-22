Central Western Daily
Orange referee represents Australia in 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 23 2024 - 3:30am
Portland native Jason Whitney is doing his family and hometown proud as he represents Australia refereeing at the Touch World Cup.

